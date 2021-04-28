Kardashians unhappy with Caitlyn Jenner’s governor run? Family has ‘differing political opinions’

An insider recently revealed how the Kardashians feel about Caitlyn Jenner’s run for California governor. Scroll down to see what they said.

An insider who works closely with the Kardashian family recently revealed how the family actually feels about Caitlyn Jenner running for Governor of California. For the unversed, amid much speculation and conflicting reporting, the 71-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV alum and former Olympian revealed on Friday that she is in fact filing paperwork to run for Governor of California.

When asked by People magazine, the insider had two sentences to share about Caitlyn‘s decision. “There have always been differing political opinions within the family.” “But everyone can agree on one thing: They want Caitlyn to be happy.”

If you missed it, just yesterday, Arnold Schwarzenegger--former Governor of California also opened up about Caitlyn’s run and revealed what he thought about the move. When asked his thoughts on if Caitlyn would win, he gave a very political answer! “Anyone has a chance because I think the people are dissatisfied with what is going on here in California,” Arnold said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when asked about Caitlyn‘s chances. “And I hope as many people as possible are jumping into the race.” “The key thing about all this is — it doesn’t matter if it’s Caitlyn or if it’s anyone else — to have a clear vision of where you want to go, what are the kind of changes you want to make and why are you qualified to become governor,” he continued. Jimmy himself then said, “I think the thing Caitlyn knows for sure is the changes she wants to make — because she made some real big changes.”

