Karen Gillan RECALLS crying 'full tears' after reading the script of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

Karen Gillan who essays the role of Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy series recently revealed details about the franchise's third volume.

Guardians of the Galaxy is all set to get a third installment with director James Gunn on board and fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about the same. While the film's release is still a long way with it being set for the 2023 release. In a recent interview, actress Karen Gillan opened up about what we can expect from the film as she revealed that she has already read the script of the film.

While speaking to Collider, Gillan recalled her first reaction to the script of the third installment. Revealing that she read it along with her co-star Pom Klementieff who plays Mantis in the franchise, Karen said, "I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis. We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears."

Gillan didn't just stop at that, she further went on to praise Gunn and even stated that this could be his best work as she said, "It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant. It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things that you want."

While not much has been known about the film's story, it has been confirmed by actor Dave Bautista that the third film will be his final outing as Drax. As per reports, the third volume is all set to begin its principal photography in a few months. Director Gunn too previously confirmed that the production will begin by the end of the year. As of last announced by Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

