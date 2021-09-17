Karl Cook RESPONDS to Kaley Cuoco‘s divorce papers; Asks for 'miscellaneous jewelry' back

Karl Cook seems to be honoring his prenuptial agreement with Kaley Cuoco. After three years of marriage, the Big Bang Theory actor filed for divorce on September 3. As per E! News, Karl has responded to Kaley's divorce filing.

According to E! News, Karl also wants the court to end the court's authority to award spousal support to either him or Kaley, claiming "irreconcilable differences." He wants his "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal things" returned, as well as his "profits and accumulations" from before, during, and after their marriage. However, Cook's filing states that their separate and communal property assets should be split pursuant to their prenuptial agreement.

Meanwhile, after three years of marriage, Cuoco and Cook, an equestrian and the son of wealthy businessman Scott Cook, announced their divorce on September 3. The duo released a joint statement after their split that read, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," their statement reads. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Interestingly, Kaley is set to attend the 2021 Emmy Awards this weekend, where she is up for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant, which she has been shooting alongside Pete Davidson. However, this will be her first red carpet appearance after her split with Karl.

