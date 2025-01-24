Karla Sofía Gascón Makes History With Groundbreaking Oscar Nomination For Emilia Pérez; READ

Karla Sofía Gascón became the first-ever openly trans actress nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

The Spanish actress made film history this year when she, on Thursday, January 23, made it to the announcement list of Best Actress contenders at this year's upcoming 2025 Academy Awards for her recent work in Emilia Pérez.

The 52-year-old finds herself in the company of very competitive talent. Gascón will compete against Cynthia Erivo of Wicked, Mikey Madison of Anora, Demi Moore of The Substance, and Fernanda Torres of I'm Still Here in the best actress category.

Emilia Pérez recounts the tale of a powerful attorney, portrayed by Saldaña, hired by a Mexican cartel leader, played by Gascón, to come up with a scheme by which Gascón's character can get the gender-affirming surgery. The genre-bending musical is now streaming on Netflix, having received many compliments for the very unique approach towards storytelling.

The movie has also received a number of Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best International Feature.

Reflecting on her participation in the movie, Gascón said to Netflix's Tudum last year, "You have an action movie that’s not an action movie, a drama that’s not a drama, a comedy that’s not a comedy. It is such a great gift, and I’m so proud to be part of it."

Advertisement

At the Golden Globes on January 5, the film was declared Best Motion Picture—Comedy or Musical. Gascón's powerful speech at the event delivered a message of support for marginalized communities with a message about resilience, dignity, and self-acceptance like the movie.

She said, "You can maybe put us in jail, you can beat us up, but you never can take away our soul, or our resistance, or our dignity. Raise your voice. I am who I am; know who you are."

Karla Sofía Gascón also won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Celebrates Her Mexican Heritage With Spanish Film Emilia Pérez: 'Very Proud Of Who I Am'