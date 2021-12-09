Karlie Kloss jokes about her ‘supermodel mom friend group’ with Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski & Irina Shayk

Supermodel and new mom Karlie Kloss recently got candid about being married into the infamous Kushner family and her life with her husband Joshua Kushner since their 2018 marriage. If you arent aware, the Kushner family often takes the centre stage with controversies. Karlie’s brother-in-law, Jared Kusher is also married to Ivanka Trump, and served as ex-President Donald Trump’s adviser during his single term in office.

Chatting with the Wall Street Journal about the family dynamics, Kloss explained that her only aim is to avoid negativity associated with the Kushner name. She said: “I’ve learned to stay away from the comments section. I just try and… speak out on things that I am authentically passionate about… I live my life and try to show my values through my actions,” she added.

During the interview, the new mom was also asked about her “mom friend group”, which includes fellow models Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk. To which she said: “The mom group friendship thing — I was always like, Yeah, that’s cute but that’s not going to be me. [Now] I don’t make a move without asking my mom friends.”

In the past, Karlie has not been the one to keep mum about politics and even the Trump Administration. She’s made her voice on the election very clear to fans during the past year. In fact, the model is so transparent about her thoughts, that her thoughts on Donald Trump’s administration also came up in an episode of Project Runway which she was hosting in 2020.

