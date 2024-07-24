Karlie Kloss Praises Taylor Swift's Latest Album; Calls Her Music 'Classic' Despite Their Rumored Feud

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss may have fallen out as friends over the years, but that does not mean the latter is not a fan of the pop star’s music. In a Yahoo Life interview published on Monday, July 22, Kloss, 31, shared her thoughts on Swift’s recently released The Tortured Poets Department, saying, “Her music is classic.”

She did not name a favorite track from the Fortnight singer’s newest record; instead, she said she likes the whole album. Upon being pressed by the interviewer to name her favorite song across the pop titan's discography, Kloss went with Shake It Off.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss: A look at their friendship and where they stand today

Swift's 1989 was released in 2014 at the height of her friendship with Kloss, who often joined the singer on stage alongside her circle of close pals, including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, and more. Kloss even featured in Swift’s Bad Blood music video.

However, fans soon started speculating if the duo had fallen out, as the fashion model’s name was left off of a shirt Swift wore in her Look What You Made Me Do video, which featured the names of many of her friends. Following this development, the pair were spotted together less frequently than before, despite sources saying they were still allies.

Karlie Kloss attended Swift’s Eras Tour recently

Kloss was spotted at Swift’s Los Angeles Eras Tour show last August. Concertgoers captured the model taking her non-VIP seat in SoFi Stadium, away from other celebrities.

Before that, Kloss attended Swift’s Nashville concert in August 2018. “No one puts on a show like @taylorswift. #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you,” the now-mother of two wrote at the time, alongside a selfie with her friend.

The same year, in March, Kloss addressed her rumored feud with Taylor in a New York Times interview, saying, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

