Karlie Kloss speaks up against Trump administration; Tried talking to her in laws Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner

Karlie Kloss recently opened up about her thoughts on the Capitol invasion by Trump supporters in Washington DC today.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is one of the many celebrities that has raised her voice amidst the Capitol riots that happened today in Washington DC. The 28-year-old took to Twitter today to share her thoughts about the chaos and said: “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” she wrote, which was then faced with a comment from a fan about how she should talk to her famous in-laws about the situation, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

To which the pregnant model said, “I’ve tried.” For the unversed, Karlie Kloss is married to Jared Kushner’s brother, Joshua. Joshua and Karlie are currently expecting their first child. Jared Kushner is Ivanka Trump’s husband.

In the past, Karlie has not been the one to keep mum about politics and even the Trump Administration. She’s made her voice on the election very clear to fans during the past year. In fact, the model is so transparent about her thoughts, that her thoughts on Donald Trump’s administration also came up in an episode of Project Runway, where aspiring fashion designers were tasked with creating a dress for her for an event in Paris. During a failed challenge in that episode, a budding designer brought up how she could wear their design during dinner with her in-laws.

If you missed it, today, a chaotic scene was staged after months of escalating rhetoric from current President Donald Trump and his Republican allies that attempted to undermine the result of the 3 November election, where Joe Biden won. The invasion of the Capitol by the president's supporters was an event without precedent in modern American history.

ALSO READ: US Capitol Violence: Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha react to unprecedented riots by pro Trump mob

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×