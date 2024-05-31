Karol G To Be Honored With Woman Of The Year Award At Annual Billboard Latin Women In Music Ceremony

Carolina Giraldo Navarro, best known as Karol G, is a reputed singer who has successfully established herself as one of the most influential pop artists in the music industry today.

Since launching her career in the industry, the Columbian superstar has continued to make fans proud with her back-to-back achievements and has released songs that often topped music charts.

In March 2024, the singer received a Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Women In Music Awards. Karol G will now be crowned Woman of the Year at the annual Billboard Latin Women in Music ceremony. Read to know more details.

Karol G to be honored with Woman of the Year at the Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards 2024

Karol G will be honored with the prestigious Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Latin Women in Music 2024. This announcement came after she earned the Woman of the Year award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in March of this year.

During her award acceptance, she thanked her fans for their continued support, saying, “This is such a beautiful thing. My album has given me the best memories in my own life, my whole life — my fans that came and enjoyed my album, that gave motivation and inspiration and heal with me — thank you so much. I promise to give you my best always. And I hope that this is the first of so many. So thank you, everybody.”

The Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards recognize the importance of Latin women in music and "honor those who have positively impacted Latin music and the industry the previous year." As she receives another award, this will mark another remarkable achievement in her ever-growing career, highlighting her unparalleled contributions to music.

Last year, she became the first female singer to top the Billboard 200 with the Spanish language music album Mañana Será Bonito, her fourth album featuring seventeen tracks.

In addition, the annual Billboard Latin Women in Music award ceremony will be aired live on Telemundo at 9 p.m. ET on June 9 and simultaneously be available to watch on the Peacock and Telemundo app.



Why Karol G received the Woman of the Year title?

Karol G has solidified her legacy as a top-notch pop artist in the music industry. She previously received the Woman of the Year honor at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards.

Billboards editorial director Hannah Karp previously shared why the singer won the title, noting, “With her immense talent, Karol G has created a movement for women across the globe due to her empowering lyrics and inspiring confidence."

She added, “The release of her groundbreaking album Mañana Será Bonito has proven her a force to be reckoned with in both the English and Spanish charts. We are so excited to honor her as Woman of the Year.”