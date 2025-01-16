Kat Dennings Reveals Her Favorite On-Screen Dad, Gushes About Her Bond With Tim Allen in Shifting Gears

Kat Dennings recently declared that Tim Allen is her favorite on-screen dad. The duo stars as a father and his estranged daughter in the latest ABC sitcom Shifting Gears.

In an interview with People, Dennings explained how much she enjoyed working with Allen on the show. In the sitcom, Allen plays her father - a widower who runs a car repair shop. As the story unfolds, he is forced to begrudgingly take in his estranged daughter [Dennings] and her children.

The 2 Broke Girls actress said, "Tim Allen, I will say, is my favorite TV dad of all time. It's been a real joy doing this show."

Dennings, 38, also respects Allen because of the strong crew he has attached to himself. Most of them have accompanied him from Home Improvement to Last Man Standing, which she thinks bodes well for his character and professionalism.

The Dollface star gushed about Allen having the same crew, adding, "They followed him through all of his projects, which I think is a real testament to him as a person."

She pointed out that the two have a fun dynamic on screen, especially when they constantly bicker in multiple playful scenes. The Thor actress said, "We have a very funny banter. We really enjoy these scenes where we're arguing. It's really fun."

For Kat Dennings, it was easy to come on board to work with Tim Allen, considering that her childhood was largely composed of his work in The Santa Claus movies and Toy Story. She mentioned, "He's a big part of my consciousness growing up, so it was very surreal to work with [Allen], but in a great way because he's a very kind person."

Advertisement

Shifting Gears first aired on January 8, 2025, on ABC and is available for streaming on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Kat Dennings Reveals the Impact of Her Sex and the City Role As Child Actor: 'What a Weird Show'