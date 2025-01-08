Kat Dennings Reveals Which Whoopi Goldberg Quote She Lived By Before Her Marriage; ‘Definitely Nailed It’
One of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic quotes guided Kat Denning’s perception of relationships and marriage until she met her now-husband. Find out how the philosophy has changed her life!
Kat Dennings, who married musician Andrew W.K. in 2023, revealed how she lived by one of Whoopi Goldberg's relationship philosophies. The actress appeared on The View on January 7 to promote her upcoming sitcom Shifting Gears and spoke all about her life and career.
"It's the worst. It's the worst, isn't it? It's terrible," Denning said about navigating her life before marriage. She recalled being in a few long-term relationships and going on a dating spree, but it turned out to be a "nightmare" for her.
She reminded host Goldberg of her iconic quote, which guided her perception of relationships, and it went like this: "I don't want somebody in my house." Dennings admitted that she looked it up before coming on the show to double-check.
"Yep, that's it. Definitely nailed it," co-host Sara Haines said with a laugh. However, when the Two Broke Girl actress met her now-husband, Andrew W.K., her perspective towards relationships and marriage took a 360-degree turn.
"Those [were] my feelings towards marriage in general until I met my husband," she said. "And now I like him in my house. I want him in my house!" she jokingly added.