Kate Beckinsale ADMITS the pain from her recent injury was 'worse than having a baby'

Kate Beckinsale spoke up about her recent hospitalization on CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday. The actress, 48, alarmed fans in September when she shared pictures of herself in the hospital after injuring her back while putting on a pair of leggings.

“Having done eight- or nine-hundred action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room,” the actress said as per The Hollywood Reporter. “I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything. I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible.” However, she went on to characterize her injuries as "horrific" and "worse than having a baby" bad.

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lie down, I couldn’t sit down. I couldn’t do anything,” she said. As a result, she was unable to drive herself to the ER, necessitating the dispatch of an ambulance.“Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage, and put me on a gurney,” she recounted, laughing a bit. Meanwhile, the Underworld series actress claims she was "given a lot of drugs" after being brought to the hospital. She characterized herself as not drinking at all, but being highly medicated for her pain showed her "what kind of a drunk I am."

However, Beckinsale revealed in an Instagram post on Sept. 12 that she had been taken to the hospital. “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love,” she wrote at the time.

ALSO READ:Kate Beckinsale reportedly hospitalized after serious back injury in Las Vegas