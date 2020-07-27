Kate Beckinsale celebrated 47th birthday by recreating the iconic lift scene from The Dirty Dancing

  1. Home
British actress and model Kate Beckinsale celebrated her 47th birthday this past weekend. The actress took to Instagram to share how she celebrated and revealed that her cat played an important role in the celebrations, see what the duo did below.
British actress Kate Beckinsale celebrated her 47th birthday this weekend with a very special member of her house! The Underworld actress took to Instagram on Sunday to recreate the iconic lift scene from Dirty Dancing with her cat in honour of her birthday. “I wouldn’t have thought it possible with everything going on but the love and friendship and kindness from so many people have given me the birthday of my life. I’ve cried so much! THANK YOU I LOVE YOU” Kate wrote along with the video.

 

 

Last month, Kate’s Canadian singer boyfriend Goody Grace turned 23 years old and Kate threw him a birthday party at her home to celebrate. For which she received criticism from social media users who claimed that the actress dates “guys that could be her children.” 

 

But the British actress didn't take criticism lying down, she sarcastically wrote back, "Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you." The questionable comments didn't end there though. After another follower told her she "NEEDS A MAN...BAD," Beckinsale replied with a simple "hmm." Later, when someone asked if she was married, she wrote, "to the cat, yes."

 

The actress has recently solidified her role as one of the reigning clap-back queens. Once a follower claimed that they were "disappointed" in her developing relationship with Davidson back in February 2019, Beckinsale shot back with a scorching reply as, "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say." 

 

