Kate Beckinsale gets spotted with ex Pete Davidson’s best friend Machine Gun Kelly

Kate Beckinsale got spotted with ex Pete Davidson’s best friend Machine Gun Kelly at Golden Globes after-party. Read on to know more.

After showing up for the star-studded awards ceremony, various celebrities went on to attend Golden Globes after-party, including Kate Beckinsale. Just like everybody else, Kate enjoyed the party with her fellow actors and Hollywood colleges, but here’s what caught the paparazzi’s attention. The 46-year-old actress was spotted hanging with her ex Pete Davidson’s musician friend Machine Gun Kelly throughout the evening. According to a report by E Online, the two even left the party together.

Interestingly, after last year’s Golden Globes, Page Six reported that Beckinsale was seen flirting with Davidson. Following the award show, the two dated for a few months before calling it quits in April. While the photos of Beckinsale and Kelly hanging out together have gone viral online and the fans are already shipped the two together, a source close to the actress stated that while the two may have been hanging out together at the party, there is nothing going on between them and the interaction was platonic.

The insider stated that Beckinsale attended the Fleabag party at San Vicente Bungalows and the 29-year-old rapper was also present there. The two hung out together during the party but left separately. While the actress left in a friend’s car, Kelly left in his own car. Later, they met up again at Chateau Marmont and hung out there. Hey the interaction was friendly and the two were seen laughing and joking around, there was no PDA involved. They two left in the same car at the end of the night, but they were accompanied by their friends. Kelly is a close friend of Pete Davidson. The rapper was the first one to show his support for the Saturday Night Live star back when he had a health scare at the end of 2018, post his breakup with Ariana Grande.

