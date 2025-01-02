Kate Beckinsale Hits Back at Troll Criticizing Her Weight Loss: 'Keep It to Your F–king Self'

With the end of 2024, Kate Beckinsale made it clear she won’t tolerate body shaming, clapping back at trolls who criticized her weight loss with a no-nonsense reply.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Jan 02, 2025  |  12:03 PM IST |  4.1K
Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale (Getty Images)

Kate Beckinsale was in no mood to let trolls steal her thunder by making comments about her recent body weight toward the end of last year. She fired back at users who shared their unsolicited opinions about her physique on Instagram.

“It’s not a criticism, but I think you’ve lost too much weight lately,” one person wrote on Tuesday, December 31, according to Page Six.

Beckinsale responded, “If it’s not criticism, it's a passive-aggressive, completely unnecessary opinion from someone I don’t know who knows nothing about my circumstances. So next time you feel like commenting on someone’s body, I suggest you keep it to your f–ing self.”

To a user who advised her to gain some weight, Beckinsale replied, “Not all of us want t***ies like yours,” and to another who inquired, “What happened to K. Beckinsale?” she responded, “She’s dead. So please end donations and flowers to @refugecharity.”

One person asked, “Esta muy delgada. Todo bien el casa?” which translates to “She’s very thin. Is everything OK at home?” Beckinsale fired back, “Everything is absolutely great, f–k off.”

Beckinsale had previously given a similarly scathing response in July 2024 to someone who made a joke about her “A**" disappearing. 

“I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly; my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief quite quickly,” she explained.

Beckinsale revealed that stress and grief “burned a hole” in her esophagus, causing her to vomit copious amounts of blood, for which she required weeks of critical care. She noted that she found eating very hard and was working on a movie that was quite triggering because it involved the theme of her father’s death.

She told the troll that, amid dealing with all her life complications, she was least concerned about what they or others had to say about her body.

Beckinsale’s recent slamming of trolls, for the record, was under a post that has since been deleted, according to Page Six.

FAQ

Did Beckinsale share any personal details related to her weight loss?
Yes, Beckinsale previously shared that her weight loss was due to stress and grief from personal hardships, including the shock death of her stepfather and her mother’s stage 4 cancer diagnosis.
How did Kate Beckinsale respond to a joke about her hospital stay?
In July 2024, when a troll joked about her hospital stay, Beckinsale explained that her significant weight loss resulted from severe stress and a medical complication caused by grief, not from any voluntary action.
How does Kate Beckinsale handle body shaming online?
Kate Beckinsale has consistently responded to body shaming with direct and unapologetic replies, defending her right to privacy and rejecting unsolicited opinions about her appearance.
