Kate Beckinsale Is Back On Red Carpet After Extended Hospital Stay; Here’s Her Health Update

Kate Beckinsale graces the red carpet for the first time since her hospital stay due to health issues earlier this year. Her illness has not been disclosed to the public.

On May 2, 2024, the Serendipity actress returned to the spotlight as she attended the inauguration of the King's Trust 2024 Global Gala held in New York City. She appeared on the red carpet in full glam after an extended hospital stay.

Kate Beckinsale has had a "rough year" due to undisclosed illness and family worries

The Underworld star told People magazine that she has had a rough year due to both her parents and cat being unwell. She expressed her delight in being able to see her friends at the red carpet event after a long time.

This marks her first public appearance since she faced a major health scare. As per People, Beckinsale first broke the news of being hospitalized via an Instagram post of her in a hospital gown on March 11 which has now been deleted. She had posted a picture of herself on the verge of tears. It was intended to be a U.K. Mother's Day tribute post. She has shared a bunch of photos from her hospital stay since then, however, all the photos have now been removed from her profile. Earlier this year, Kate had attended the Golden Globes.

Kate Beckinsale stuns in white organza gown at the inaugural King’s Trust 2024 Global Gala

The Van Helsing actress donned a one-shoulder white organza dress that draped around her torso letting her waist peek. The gown’s intricate design gave it a dramatic and elegant volume. It had a wavy flow with multiple layers including a makeshift slit. Kate paired it with high heels, diamonds, and a black bow. She stunned in shimmery eyeshadow and a nude lip that added to her elegance. And she added a pop of color to her look by carrying a jeweled emerald clutch.

Kate Beckinsale told the aforementioned portal that she is delighted to be a part of this important event as the charity does a lot of good work for kids. The star-studded evening was also attended by multiple famous celebrities such as Kate Moss, John Legend with Chrissy Teigen, Rita Ora, Lionel Richie, Penelope Cruz, etc.

