Kate Beckinsale pays an emotional tribute to her late father: Always aware of how life can shatter

Kate Beckinsale paid a touching homage to her late father, Richard Beckinsale, with a touching Instagram post on Saturday. Over four decades after her father's death, the 48-year-old actress shared a carousel of old photos with her 5.2 million followers.

A toddler Kate sat on Richard's knee as he leaned in to his daughter in one photo, while another shows Kate sandwiched between her grinning parents. In the candid post, Kate penned: "I don't remember what not missing him feels like" She continued, "It is part of me, like my blood. Always aware of how life can shatter. May all the daddies, everywhere ,come home safe. July 6 1947-March 19 1979. How much love you brought x."

As per Daily Mail, Richard was an actor best remembered for his appearances as Lennie Godber in the BBC comedy Porridge and Alan Moore in the ITV sitcom Rising Damp, proving that the fruit doesn't fall far from the tree. He was dad to Kate, whom he shared with Judy Loe and her older actress sister Samantha, 55, his only child from his marriage with Margaret Bradley. Her mother, Judy, is also an actor, and Kate began acting in 1991, following in her parents' footsteps, until landing her big break in the TV film One Against The Wind about World War II.

Meanwhile, Kate recently shared a nice birthday message to her lookalike mother, referring to her as a 'shining light' while sharing some old and new photos. Judy turned 75 last week, and Kate documented their close bond in a video of them dancing together.

