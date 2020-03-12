Kate Beckinsale RECALLS horrific encounter with Harvey Weinstein post 9/11; shamed for dressing like 'lesbian'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After Harvey Weinstein was given a 23-year prison sentence, Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram page to commend the decision while recalling a horrific incident post 9/11, where she was shunned by the disgraced Hollywood mogul for her fashion sense at the 2001 New York premiere of Serendipity.

Harvey Weinstein is formally being registered as a sex offender and will be put behind bars for 23 years, as sentenced by Judge James Burke on March 11, 2020. The once upon a time Hollywood mogul was guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first and third-degree rape. Hollywood rejoiced as justice was finally served and while Kate Beckinsale celebrated the win for women, through an Instagram post, the actress also recalled a horrific incident she had to face with Harvey back in 2001, during the New York premiere of Serendipity.

Kate started off by talking about how the cast of Serendipity was wary of the premiere taking place as it was after the 9/11 attack. Sharing photos from the premiere, Beckinsale started, "These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5, 2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone-deaf, disrespectful idea possible. But Harvey insisted. We flew into New York and somehow got through it."

Check out Kate Beckinsale's IG post about Harvey Weinstein below:

Then, the 46-year-old actress spoke about the morning after when Harvey invited her to his house. "The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two-year-old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok. I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said: 'No, you wait here,'" Kate shared.

Things took a drastic turn right after as she continued, "The minute the door closed he started screaming 'You stupid fucking C**T, you C**T you ruined my premiere.' I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said, 'If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your a** you shake your t**s you do not go down it looking like a f*****g lesbian you stupid f*****g c**t ."

Talking about her shock over Harvey's outburst, Beckinsale shared, "The shock made me burst into tears. I tried to say 'Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives' none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party.' He said, 'I don't care - it’s my f*****g premiere and if I want p***y on the red carpet that’s what I get.' Screaming. Livid."

"I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for, and falls under no felony. But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years, insidiously and seeming irreversibly," Kate added.

Finally, addressing Harvey's 23-year jail sentence, Beckinsale concluded, "Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry. Having said that, the crimes that are not crimes, the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell(and I did tell), these too need to go. I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders, forever. And Rose, brava."

