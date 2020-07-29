Kate Beckinsale receives a peculiar gift from anonymous fan post her 47th birthday: It was quite a shock

British actress and model Kate Beckinsale, who celebrated her 47th birthday last week got a very odd gift from an anonymous fan and the actress expressed her confusion to the bizarre gift through her Instagram stories.

Kate Beckinsale Received a very peculiar gift post her 47th birthday. The British actress received a pet rabbit, the model has no idea on who it’s from or why a rabbit. The 47-year-old Underworld actress documented the strange occurrence on July 28 on her Instagram stories. “What the f–k is going on?” Kate questions during the video, looking puzzled as she greets the rabbit, which they’ve named Marvel.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE however much someone loves animals please never send an unsolicited pet to someone’s house, especially anonymously and especially on a boiling hot day where it could have been left outside to roast to death. We have found a loving home for Marvel without cats but it was quite a shock and I think pretty unsettling for Marvel too.

Appreciate so much the good wishes but please please don’t send anyone an animal as a present or a joke or really at all,” she cautioned in the caption of the post.

The actress and model recently celebrated her 47th birthday this past weekend with a very special member of her house! The Underworld actress took to Instagram on Sunday to recreate the iconic lift scene from Dirty Dancing with her cat in honour of her birthday. “I wouldn’t have thought it possible with everything going on but the love and friendship and kindness from so many people have given me the birthday of my life. I’ve cried so much! THANK YOU I LOVE YOU” Kate wrote along with the video on her Instagram.

