Kate Beckinsale reportedly hospitalized after serious back injury in Las Vegas

Kate Beckinsale was allegedly taken to a Las Vegas hospital on Friday with a back injury. According to TMZ, the 48-year-old actress, who is in Sin City shooting her latest film, "Prisoner's Daughter," started complaining about her back pain about 10:30 a.m. She is still being watched by doctors in the emergency department, according to reports.

The British-born actress has yet to respond to her hospitalization on social media. Her most recent Instagram picture, which was posted on Thursday, shows Beckinsale in an open-leg stance while wearing a flowing white gown and black combat boots. She wrote in the caption, “Oops #Vegas.” Details on how Beckinsale may have injured herself remain unclear, and her new picture does not seem to be as action-packed as her last feature, "Underworld."

However, Beckinsale rose to fame in the late 1990s after appearing in "Brokedown Palace," but she truly broke out the following year with parts in "Pearl Harbor" and "Serendipity." She went on to appear in "Van Helsing" and shortly after earned a leading woman part in the 'Underworld' series. She's recently made news for her divorce from Len Wiseman and subsequent romance with Pete Davidson, but they separated after just a few months of dating.

Meanwhile, the actress has no history of severe medical problems and was particularly careful during the COVID-19 pandemic, spending two years away from her only daughter Lily Sheen to ensure the virus would not spread. However, Beckinsale is now single, although she was previously connected to “SNL” star Pete Davidson.

