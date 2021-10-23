Kate Beckinsale REVEALS how her high IQ has ‘been a handicap’ in her Hollywood career

British actress Kate Beckinsale recently got candid about her intelligence and how it actually hampers her career according to her. The 48-year-old star recently made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show and was asked about her IQ, to which she responded stating that it was "very high," before admitting her mother, Judy Loe, had her tested when she was a child because she was somewhat “unbearable,” in her own words. Kate joked: "I think she had me tested because very bright children are near unbearable.”

During her appearance, Kate even called her mum, who revealed that Beckinsale's score was 152. According to Healthline, a score of 100 is considered to be average, while a score of 130 or higher is considered a high IQ.

"I wish I had an IQ of 152," Stern replied, to which Beckinsale said, "You don't! Every single doctor, every single person I've ever come across has said, 'You'd be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart.’ It's no good to me, though. It's really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually," Kate shared.

When talking about the effects of her high IQ on her dating, Beckinsale said: "I've always found I can forgive an awful lot if somebody's funny. So, there's a certain degree of intelligence in somebody funny that I'm able to mess with."

In the rest of the chat, the actress revealed how some have been quick to joke that life must be difficult for Kate, being as she is an incredibly attractive, intelligent and wealthy Hollywood star, and Kate couldn’t agree more.

