Kate Beckinsale REVEALS she hasn’t seen her daughter Lily in 2 years; Calls it a ‘preposterous’ situation

British actress Kate Beckinsale recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and opened up about her family and revealed she hasn’t seen her daughter in 2 years! While talking about being in New York during her appearance, Kate exclaimed that she’ll finally get to see her daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 22 now.

“I haven’t seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn’t come see me,” Beckinsale said. “Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought.” “Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we’re both panicking that we’ll look really old to each other,” she added. Beckinsale then joked that Lily is 22 but “looks 8.” “She’s like, ‘I’m just worried that you’ll think I’ll look old.’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna look old,'” she said laughing.

Like her famous parents Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, Lily is also pursuing a career in acting. “She did her first movie last year, she’s playing Nicolas Cage’s daughter,” Beckinsale said. “She’s off and running. It’s quite scary. I said, ‘Be a doctor,’ and then this happened.”

Last year in July, celebrating her 47th birthday, the actress celebrated the day by recreating the iconic lift scene from Dirty Dancing with her cat in honour of her birthday. “I wouldn’t have thought it possible with everything going on but the love and friendship and kindness from so many people have given me the birthday of my life. I’ve cried so much! THANK YOU I LOVE YOU” Kate wrote along with the video.

