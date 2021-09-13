Kate Beckinsale shares health update; Says she's 'feeling a lot better'

Kate Beckinsale is recovering. On Monday, the 48-year-old actress provided an update on her health by posting a picture on Instagram of herself laying down with an IV in her arm and a hospital band on her wrist. "Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x," Beckinsale captioned the photo.

Check out her post here:

The news comes after TMZ reported over the weekend that Beckinsale, who has been shooting her upcoming film Prisoner's Daughter in Las Vegas, was rushed to the hospital for a back problem. It's unknown what her current health is, but she's apparently still in the emergency room.

However, Beckinsale posted a picture from what seems to be the set of the forthcoming film last week, before her hospitalization. She's wearing a white lace dress with fishnet stockings and big black boots in the photo. "Oops #Vegas," she captioned the post on her Instagram page, tagging director Catherine Hardwicke. Meanwhile, Beckinsale is most recognized for her performances in "Serendipity," "Click," "Van Helsing," "Pearl Harbor," and "Underworld." The actress has recently been in the headlines for her dating life. Beckinsale made news in 2019 after beginning a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. In 2020, she was connected to musician Goody Grace.

As for her work life, as per TMZ Beckinsale will co-star with Brian Cox in the upcoming dramatic thriller. Ernie Hudson and Tyson Ritter have also been added to the cast. The film, written by Mark Bacci, follows ex-con Max (Cox) who's trying to reconnect with his daughter (Beckinsale) and grandson after 12 years in prison.

ALSO READ:Kate Beckinsale reportedly hospitalized after serious back injury in Las Vegas