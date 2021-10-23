Kate Beckinsale SLAMS critics for 'shaming’ her over high IQ comments

Kate Beckinsale has replied to the media frenzy over her 152 IQ, which she acknowledges has hampered her happiness, career, and dating life. The 48-year-old actress, who studied Modern Languages at Oxford before embarking on her acting career, confessed to Howard Stern on Tuesday that her IQ is on line with that of a 'genius.'

However, she broke her silence on Friday morning in response to a slew of critical headlines that criticized her interview with the controversial radio program presenter. "I was asked multiple times in a recent interview if knew my IQ," the English actress began in a lengthy statement as per E! News. She continued: "I didn't answer the question the first few times, but I did tell the truth that my mum had had me tested when I was young, and that it was high. I didn't remember the number, and after being pressed several times to call my mother and ask her, I did." "I told the truth and some journalists have been triggered by this," the mom-of-one went on. "Are we really jumping on women for answering a question truthfully about their intelligence or education?"

Check out her post here:

While she recognizes how fortunate she is to have had such chances, she described her IQ as a "handicap in Hollywood'' since "being female AND having an opinion often has to be quite carefully packaged so as not to be offensive." Beckinsale also claimed her latest remarks were 'deliberately twisted into signifying one's perceived superiority or arrogance.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Beckinsale is fresh off of Amazon's Jolt, and her new Paramount Plus series Guilty Party premiered last week.

ALSO READ:Kate Beckinsale ADMITS the pain from her recent injury was 'worse than having a baby'