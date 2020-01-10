Kate Beckinsale SLAMS trolls who shamed her for hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly

Kate Beckinsale slammed trolls who shamed her for hanging out with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s pal Machine Gun Kelly. Check out what she said.

Kate Beckinsale, who recently hogged headlines after she was spotted spending time with actor-rapper Machine Gun Kelly, clapped back at the trolls who shamed her for hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson’s friend. After attending a star-studded award ceremony at Golden Globes Kate attended various after-parties and was spotted hanging with Pete’s friend Kelly throughout the evening. According to a report by E Online, the two even left the party together. The news, however, did not go down well with the fans. The 46-year-old recently uploaded a video of her cat, Willow, knocking over a glass of rosé on her Instagram account on December 7, and people instantly bombarded her with mean comments and criticism.

“Machine Gun Kelly Really? I’m out!! You are now infected,” a social media user commented. While her comment section was flooded with many such remarks, the actress decided to reply to this particular comment. “Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f---ing life,” she wrote. Kate did not stop there. Further replying to another comment, that read, “U need a man,” Kate wrote, “Maybe you do since it’s so much on your mind xx.” Earlier week, Kelly also reacted to the news reports that linked him with Kate. “woke up to false headlines,” Kelly wrote on his twitter feed.

Interestingly, after last year’s Golden Globes, Page Six reported that Beckinsale was seen flirting with Davidson. Following the award show, the two dated for a few months before calling it quits in April. While the photos of Beckinsale and Kelly instantly went viral online and ended up raising quite a few eyebrows, a source close to the actress stated that while the two may have been hanging out together at the party, nothing is going on between them and the interaction was strictly platonic. Kelly is a close friend of Pete. The rapper was the first one to show his support for the Saturday Night Live star back when he had a health scare at the end of 2018, post his breakup with Ariana Grande.

