Kate Beckinsale subtly praises ex Pete Davidson following Kim Kardashian romance rumours

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021 03:58 AM IST  |  1.4K
   
Kate Beckinsale Pete Davidson
Kate Beckinsale might have praised ex Pete Davidson amid latter's romance with Kim Kardashian.
Advertisement

It seems like Kate Beckinsale has some positivity to shower on ex Pete Davidson amid rumours of him dating beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. Recently, the actress chose to publicly praise the SNL star's 'nice personality' and she did it so subtly!

Beckinsale 'liked' the repost of a tweet which said, "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality.” The star reportedly showed her appreciation for Davidson by reacting to the tweet which went viral after Pete's picture of holding hands with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was out in the public.

For those unversed, Pete and Kim were holding hands during a rollercoaster ride and the picture went viral. Previously, Davidson and Kardashian had met during the latter's Saturday Night Live gig where the duo shared an onscreen kiss as Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker in Kim's hilarious sketch 'People's Kourt.' A recent report from People Magazine also suggested that Kim and Pete were having "fun" with each other and enjoying their lives. The report stated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's alum was concentrating on her children nonetheless.

With Beckinsale's nod, the rumours of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating are being revisited as fans find it amusing for Beckinsale to have 'liked' the post following Davidson's rumoured news of dating the Kardashian sister.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson arranges 'private' rooftop dinner for Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours; Report

Advertisement

Credits: Page Six,GETTY IMAGES


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$344.86 (14%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Tzowla Business Laptop Backpack Water Resistant Anti-theft College Backpack With Usb Charging Port And Lock 15.6 Inch Computer Backpacks For Men, Women Girls, Casual Hiking Travel Daypack(red)

Tzowla Business Laptop Backpack Water Resistant Anti-theft College Backpack With...

$33.95
$48.99 (31%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
View All