Kate Bosworth CELEBRATES Remember the Titans' 21st anniversary; Says Ryan Gosling was a 'total sweetheart'

It's been 21 years since the debut of "Remember The Titans," but Kate Bosworth hasn't forgotten about it. The actress took to her Instagram and shared throwback pictures of herself, Ryan Gosling and a young Hayden Panettiere from the set of the iconic 2000 film. "Remember The Titans premiered Sept 29, 2000. (I was 16 years old!)," Bosworth wrote.

She further wrote, "Things I remember from making this special film… being nervous (I was a regular high school kid in a pretty unusual circumstance)! The cast and crew were like family. Big sister energy for sweet 10 yr old Hayden Panettiere. My first crying scene (I sobbed in rehearsals and then panicked when I had nothing left when the cameras rolled, that was a learning lesson!) Ryan Gosling is a total sweetheart (but you all already know that :)"

However, as per PEOPLE, Bosworth portrayed Emma Hoyt in the Disney film, which was inspired by the real tale of Herman Boone (Denzel Washington), who was responsible for the integration of Alexandria, Virginia's T. C. Williams High School football team in 1971. "I'm so happy this movie still resonates with so many," Bosworth continued. "The connection movies can bring to us is something I truly cherish. Big love and thanks for the incredible support throughout the years … we are so grateful. LEFT SIDE // STRONG SIDE." Interestingly, in the comments section, several of her celebrity pals assisted her in celebrating the occasion. Shane West wrote, "Yes! I knew it! I KNEW Ryan Gosling was a total sweetheart! #RememberingRememberTheTitans," Justin Long commented.

Meanwhile, Bosworth also recently shared beautiful throwback photos of herself and Chris Evans from their indie film The Newcomers from 2000. "Hey Capt. America, a little help pls?? (asking for a 15 yr old from the late 90's ...) @chrisevans," she captioned the photos.

