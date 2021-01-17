Kate Bosworth shares never seen before pictures of Chris Evans at 15; Says ‘Hey Captain America’; See photos

Kate Bosworth recently shared some unseen pictures of Captain America star Chris Evans from their 2000s movie The Newcomers. Scroll down to see them.

Kate Bosworth is throwing it back to 2000s! The actress just shared a few photos of her young self from the set of her 2000 movie The Newcomers, which also featured Captain America star, Chris Evans. The now-38-year-old actress took to social media today to share three amazing and nostalgic pictures of the duo from back in the late 90s. “Hey Capt. America, a little help pls?? (asking for a 15 yr old from the late 90’s …),” Kate captioned the post on Instagram.

As soon as Kate posted the pictures, the comment section was sprawling with social media users. A friend of Kate’s even commented: “Babies.” She responded with “Truly how is he normal looking and I look so fckn dorky.”

On the professional front, just yesterday, Deadline reported Chris Evans is reportedly planning a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his beloved character Captain America! Even though after his last film, it may have felt like Captain America would never be back, After his Instagram post that appeared to say “goodbye” to his character and Marvel after wrapping up Avengers: Endgame. Then, in Endgame, it seemed as if Captain America’s storyline was officially ending after a time travel plotline confirmed his character had aged into senior citizenship. But thankfully now, Deadline reported that the actor is reportedly very close to signing a deal for another Captain America movie. Even though the deal is not done yet but is on track for him to return in “at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film,” according to Deadline.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans to send an actual Captain America shield to the boy who protected his sister from a dog attack

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×