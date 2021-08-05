Kate Bosworth SPLITTING with husband Michael Polish after 8 years of marriage; Duo's 'never been so enamored'

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish are going their separate ways. After almost eight years of marriage, the 38-year-old actress and her 50-year-old director husband announced their separation on Thursday. The actress announced the split on Instagram, posting a sweet picture of the couple kissing and wrote a long heartfelt caption along with the picture.

The actress penned, "The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility," she wrote. "Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago." Following many lines of contemplation on romance, Kate wrote: 'Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate.'

Check out her Instagram post here:

Continuing her candid post, the Blue Crush star said, "Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is the truth." Closing out her lengthy message, Bosworth concluded, "This is love. And we will drink that down," before signing the caption with the couple's first names.

According to PEOPLE, in 2011, the Superman Returns actor met and fell in love with Polish on the sets of Big Sur. It was love at first sight as the sparks soared. In August 2013, the couple married in an outdoor ceremony at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana.

ALSO READ:Kate Bosworth shares never seen before pictures of Chris Evans at 15; Says ‘Hey Captain America’; See photos