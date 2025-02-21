Kate Hudson Boasts About Her And Chris Robinson's Son Ryder and His Talents; ‘He Doesn’t Know It Yet, but I Do’

Kate Hudson recently expressed how proud she is of the son she shares with Chris Robinson. The Bride Wars actress spoke about Ryder, who is now 21 years old.

Hudson appeared on Vernon Kay’s BBC Radio 2 show on Thursday, where she was shown a clip from 2008. In the clip, she stated that her mother had recognized her passion for acting even before she herself knew about it.

For those who may not know, the Almost Famous actress is the daughter of Hollywood star Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson.

After watching the clip, Kate Hudson responded, “I think she [Goldie] honestly knew that there was no choice before I knew what I was even going to do.”

Continuing the conversation, Hudson spoke about her son Ryder, adding, “And I can see it in my son [Ryder]. Now, you know when your kid has that. He doesn't know it yet, but I do, and I think my parents kind of had the same thing.”

She then expressed her excitement, sharing that Ryder has a natural talent, which he is currently exploring further in art school.

"He's got it. He's got it! It's so crazy to hear that because my son is literally in performing arts school right now."

Kate Hudson further added that Ryder is going to do just fine, as he is not only funny but also very smart. "He's very self-possessed, and he's an amazing person," the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress shared.

The actress then mentioned that she strongly believes her son, Ryder, will accomplish great things in the world. As she expressed her thoughts, host Vernon Kay noticed how her face lit up with pride.

For those who may not know, Kate Hudson welcomed Ryder when she was 23 years old.