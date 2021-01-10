Kate Hudson CONFESSES she wants to mend things with estranged father Bill Hudsonâ€™s 4 kids

In a chat with brother Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson revealed wanting to mend things with estranged father Bill Hudsonâ€™s 4 kids and their step-siblings.

Hollywood veteran and award-winning actress Kate Hudson recently opened up about reconnecting with family during the Sibling Revelry podcast with brother Oliver Hudson. The actress spoke about connecting with estranged father Bill Hudson's children. In the chat with Oliver, the actress pondered over how everyone is getting older and time is passing, and talked about how they donâ€™t talk to their step-siblings.Â

Â

Given that Oliver and Kate talk about sibling relationships on their podcast, the actress stated that it would be nice to connect with their step-sisters and turn distraught relationships into good relations. She then added that it is important to reach out to all 4 of their siblings and connect with them a little bit.

Â

If you didnâ€™t know,Â Kate and Oliver's mother, Goldie Hawn was married to their estranged father Bill from 1976 to 1982. Goldie then dated Kurt Russell in 1983 and the duo has been together ever since. Goldie and Kurt also share one son, Wyatt Russell. On the other hand, Bill Hudson shares 2 kids with actress Cindy Williams; 1 daughter Emily and a son Zachary. He also welcomed daughter Lalania, from another relationship, in 2006.

Â

While Oliver and Kate had mended fences with their father Bill in 2015, it took an ugly turn when Oliver posted a photo of himself with Kate and Bill on Fatherâ€™s day and captioned the pic: "Happy abandonment day." Soon after, Bill stated in an interview with The Mail that he no longer thinks of Kate and Oliver as his children.Â

Â

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson shares the first picture of all her kids together on her 40th Birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×