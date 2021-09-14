Kate Hudson flaunts her ring as she gets ENGAGED to Danny Fujikawa after 5 years of dating; SEE PIC

After almost five years of dating, Kate Hudson is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. The 42-year-old Almost Famous actress revealed the news on Monday, September 13, with an Instagram selfie. Let’s go!” she captioned the sweet snap, which showed her embracing the musician, 35, on a beach. She also added bride, groom and wedding chapel emojis.

Check out her post here:

As per US Weekly, after knowing one other for years, the couple started dating in 2016. In October 2018, they had their first child, a girl named Rani. The Bride Wars star also has a 17-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and a 10-year-old son, Bingham, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. However, in an Instagram post celebrating their first anniversary, the “Bride Wars” actress said that she and the musician met via Erin Foster and Sara Foster. Fujikawa is the stepbrother of the Foster sisters.

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with [eldest son] Ryder,” she wrote. “His step sisters are my best friends [Sara Foster] and [Erin Foster] and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!” she captioned the post at the time. Meanwhile, both of the Foster sisters chimed in on the joyful announcement after the Fool's Good actress shared the news of the couple's engagement. “Finally we are officially sisters!!” wrote Erin, 39, in a comment on Hudson’s post. However, Sara implied that the duo had been engaged for a while. “Whoa. It’s official” she wrote. “Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people.”

According to US Weekly, Hudson will get married for the second time; she was previously married to musician Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2007. However, this will be Fujikawa’s first marriage.

