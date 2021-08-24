Kate Hudson gets candid about her ‘challenging’ family situation; Reveals how she dealt with that trauma

Actress Kate Hudson recently spoke to The Mirror about her upcoming Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told and opened up about some of the “personal struggles” she went through while growing up. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress, who is a mom to Ryder, 19, Bingham, 10, and Rani, 2, expressed how motherhood has made her a better human being and a “very good therapist.” She added that her kids help her overcome her demons by keeping her “grounded and focused.”

Kate shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy, and Rani with current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The actress then also spoke about her upbringing. She was brought up by actress mom Goldie Hawn and her long-term partner Kurt Russell. The star reflected on the impact her lack of relationship with her father Bill Hudson had on her. “I had personal struggles or familial situations that were challenging. [They] kind of prepared me for my future and my success. I had a lot of personal trauma I never really allowed myself to be OK about, or recognize as being traumatic,” she explained.

She continued, “I’d probably tell my younger self, ‘It’s OK that you’re hurting… you’re OK.’ Maybe that would have softened some things in my life a bit along the way. I’d give myself permission to give myself a big hug.”

While talking about her new project with Octavia Spencer, Kate joked that it feels like she’s known Octavia forever! “I feel like we’ve had about five past lives together,” she said. “We’d met during the awards circuit and things but never really spent any time together. It was just an immediate connection – we got really lucky with that. It was nice.”

