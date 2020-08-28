Kate Hudson HINTS at How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days sequel; Reimagines where her character would be in 2020

Kate Hudson just revealed her thoughts on where she thinks the characters from her hit film How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days would be today. Hudson also sparked rumours about a possible sequel of the film from her comments of the leads’ lives in 2020.

Hollywood veteran Kate Hudson has a feeling that Andie and Ben from her film How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days would likely be miserable today. The 41-year-old actress spoke with Elle magazine and revealed her ideas of where the iconic couple would be in 2020 if the movie was made today. “I’ve always thought about what Matthew McConaughey and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together,” she says.

“It’s actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We’re probably miserable right now,” Hudson joked.

Kate imagined that Andie would even have a career change. “I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job,” she added. “I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point,” Kate predicted.

In case you aren't familiar with the film, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is a 2003 romantic-comedy film. Which centres around a bet between the two main characters. Benjamin (played by Matthew McConaughey) is challenged by his co-workers to make a woman fall in love with him. On the other hand, Andie (played by Kate Hudson) has to write an article on how to lose a man in 10 days. So while Andie is trying to get Ben to break up with her, Ben is doing everything he can to make Andie stay. At the end of 10 days, the duo ends up falling in love.

ALSO READ: Kate Hudson REVEALS her secret of shedding holiday weight; Find Out

Credits :Elle USA

Share your comment ×