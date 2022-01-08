Kate Hudson OPENS UP about her most embarrassing date story: I showed up with one date, and left with another

Kate Hudson reflects on her days as a single woman. The Mother's Day actress asked her fans about their most humiliating dating experience in a game of "Truth or Drink" for her artisan vodka line, King St. Vodka. However, Hudson, who is engaged to Danny Fujikawa, also revealed her story.

The actress revealed that she once went on a date with one man and then left with another. "My most embarrassing date," the superstar said. "I wasn't embarrassed, I just went from one date to another date in the same date. So I showed up with one date, and I left with another date." Meanwhile, Hudson and Fujikawa began dating in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021. "Let's go!" Hudson captioned a picture of herself and Fujikawa, 35, kissing at the time.

Hudson also has a 17-year-old son with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Ryder Russell, and a 10-year-old son with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, Bingham "Bing" Hawn. As per PEOPLE, last month, the couple spent the holidays in Colorado with their 3-year-old daughter, Rani Rose. The three sat in the snow in front of a cabin in an Instagram photo, staying toasty with their beanies, jackets, and boots. Interestingly, the actress discussed how co-parenting has deepened her friendship with Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans, in the April 2021 edition of Women's Health.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,' " Hudson said at the time as per PEOPLE. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

