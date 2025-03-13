Kate Hudson Recalls How She 'Connected and Fell in Love' With Matthew McConaughey for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Kate Hudson gushes about Matthew McConaughey as she rewatches her iconic film, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The actress candidly spoke to Vanity Fair, where she revealed the “truly amazing” work experience with the latter. With the chemistry between the actors being lauded by the audience, the co-stars went on to work together in yet another film, Fool’s Gold.

While sitting down for a video interview with the media portal, the mother of two shared, “It was truly an amazing experience.” Speaking of her co-star, Hudson said, “And Matthew just brought it. And he always does.”

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days remains one of the classics to this date, wherein the story revolves around Andie Anderson, a journalist, working on a story about dumping a guy in 10 days. As she hunts for the perfect man to apply the experiment upon, she meets Benjamin, on whom she tests her theory.

Further showering praise upon the Wedding Planner star, Hudson claimed, “With Matthew and I, it is just a very similar type of joie de vivre.” She continued to state, “We love life, welove. lead with energy, we’re very competitive by nature, we’re competitive with each other, we’re very flirtatious, and we’re not afraid to be flirtatious.”

The actress additionally said that their characters and energy really “connect onscreen and fall in love.”

Speaking dearly about McConaughey, Kate claimed that she got to work with one of her greatest loves on the sets of such an iconic movie. And the moments will be cherished forever.