Kate Hudson is a loving and phenomenal mother. The show Go Lose a Guy in 10 Days has three kids. She welcomed her daughter, Rani Rose, in October 2018, whom she shares with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. Hudson’s daughter is nine years old. She loves to follow in her mother's footsteps when it comes to fashion and being emotional. While the five-year-old is as naughty as a kid can be, she is also a kindhearted and empathetic child. In a recent interview with People, Hudson revealed that her daughter Rani is her mother’s daughter and opened up about how many ways she is just like her.

Kate Hudson reveals her daughter Rani is her mother’s daughter

Kate Hudson's daughter is taking inspiration from her mother's fashion sense. In a recent interview with People, Hudson opened up about her 5-year-old daughter Rani, whom she has with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Hudson described her daughter as the Karlie Kloss of her grade. since she has grown so much.

Speaking of her daughter, the proud mother said, "She is the best. She's so magical. She is certainly her mother's daughter. It takes her a long time to leave the house. She's quite fussy about her clothing, outfits, and overall mood. She is a total firecracker. but she is also far more emotional than I remember being when I was younger. She is much more of an empath, whereas I was like, yeah. She is just very empathetic and emotional."

Meanwhile, Hudson has three kids. She has two sons, whom she shares with her ex-partners, Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.

Kate Husdon celebrated Mother's Day with her three kids

Kate Hudson celebrated Mother's Day with all three of her children. On Sunday, May 12, the 45-year-old actress posted a reel on Instagram, including photographs of herself and her three children throughout their lives. The video showed images of Hudson's three children as they grew up, as well as photos of the actress when pregnant.

She captioned the reel, "What do I enjoy the most? That's easy Happy Mama's Day to all the mamas out there! To my darling children, thank you for making our lives wacky, fun, wild, cozy, loving, and extremely loud! I enjoy being your mother. You are everything.

Meanwhile, Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa have a daughter, Rani, who is 5 and a half years old. She also has two children: Ryder Russell Robinson with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham "Bing" Hawn with her ex-fiancé, Muse vocalist Matt Bellamy.

