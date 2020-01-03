Kate Hudson REVEALS her secret of shedding holiday weight; Find Out

In her recent Instagram post, Kate Hudson revealed her fitness routine that she follows to shed holiday weight. Read on to know more.

Kate Hudson is carrying Holiday weight and she wants the world to know that she is not happy about it. Post Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebration, The Almost famous actress took to her Instagram story and opened up about her weight and her fitness plans. In a selfie video, the actress says, “It's January second, 2020. Got on the scale, I wasn’t impressed. But that’s okay, I know how to do this.” The 40-year-old then walked her fans through the fitness routine she used to get rid of that extra weight and “stay on track”.

After having a cup of coffee, to show her fans the real picture, the actress steps on a scale, revealing that she is 135.9 pounds. “So, post-holiday, I'm basically 136... I always round up. Ideal weight for me (is) 125,” she adds. “I'm gonna say 3-5lbs is mostly water and I'm a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I'm lean,” she further explains. Kate then showed her fans what she eats for lunch, shrimp with sherry vinegar and garlic. Following her lunch, the actress exercised for about 30 minutes.

Hudson has always been open about her lifestyle and life choices. Earlier in November, during an interaction with Women's Health, the actress opened up about the mistake she made as a mother. The mother of three – sons, Ryder (15), Bingham (8) and daughter Rani (1) – revealed that she has yelled and cursed in front of her kids and sometimes could not show up for important events because of her out of town work commitments. But he also asserted that while she had bad days, sometimes she also feels like a supermom who has got it all together and under control.

