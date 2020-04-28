Kate Hudson reveals she had a crush on Jimmy Fallon during shooting the 2000 film Almost Famous

Kate Hudson makes Jimmy Fallon blush as she admits having a crush on him during their 2000 film 'Almost Famous' days.

It seems like Jimmy Fallon is quite the ladies' man! In his 2015 interview with Nicole Kidman, the actress revealed that she liked him but he never realised and now his Almost Famous co-star Kate Hudson is saying that she had a crush on Jimmy while sooting for the 2000 film. During his virtual chat with the actress, Jimmy Fallon and Kate Hudson revisited their 'Almost Famous' days and bonded over old memories.

Kate Hudson got all candid telling Jimmy that she had a crush on him which made the comedian turn pink. "I had like 100 people send me that clip. I had no idea, there was no ... I wish people could have been in my body to watch you and I's relationship and friendship because you gave me no indication," she told him. An embarrassed Jimmy Fallon responded saying, "Well, I gave a little indication, I thought we were good together." Kate also added that she would have dated him if Jimmy ever made a move.

"Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move, I would have totally gone there. I remember thinking to myself, 'Why has Jimmy never made a move?' And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, he's not into me like that.' And so, then I met Chris Robinson," Kate Hudson went on to say and won the internet for her candidness. The two also recalled how they went on a date once and Kate revealed that Jimmy played video games instead of talking to her.

Also Read: Kate Hudson REVEALS her secret of shedding holiday weight; Find Out

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×