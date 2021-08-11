Kate Hudson reveals why she came on board for second season of Octavia Spencer's Truth Be Told

Octavia Spencer's Apple TV+ series, Truth Be Told returns for another season and this time joining the cast of the show is also Kate Hudson. The show which has Spencer starring as well as producing it finds Hudson's character of Micah Keith making a dramatic entry as one of Poppy Parnell's (Octavia Spencer) childhood friends. With this character, Hudson stars in her first major role for a TV series and in a recent interview, the actress opened up about why she chose to star in the show and also spoke about what fans can expect from her character on the show.

When asked about what led her to take on this role for the show's second season and make a TV return, Hudson gushed about her co-star Octavia Spencer and said, "What drew me to Truth Be Told really was Octavia. I'm such a huge fan and have been for years. I love that she is producing, and you never really know what to expect when you're working with an actor that's also producing. I've done that before, and everybody kind of wears that hat differently. It was just an absolute dream. She not only is a really beautiful leader, but she's a protective leader."

Hudson also revealed how Octavia looked out for everybody as a producer, especially during the time that the show was in production amid rising COVID-19 numbers in California.

As for her character, Hudson mentioned that she's a lifestyle guru. Describing it further, she said, "Her name is Micah Keith, and her whole brand is built on how she can help people motivate to live their optimum life, which is funny because, I sometimes feel that I utilize my platform to help people do that because I'm passionate about it. So there is a great similarity there."

Adding on about how her character and Spencer's Poppy have a past connection in the show, Hudson said, "What you find is that she grew up with Poppy Parnell and that they were young together and knew each other. They became very beautiful, deep friends in a similar atmosphere and environment. They definitely grew up knowing each other's deepest secrets. Now you meet them at this stage in their life in this season where those things are all put to the test."

Apart from Octavia and Kate, Truth Be Told also stars Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan in key roles.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn have a How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days reunion as Knives Out 2 shoot begins