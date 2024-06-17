Kate Hudson Says She Adores Taylor Swift; Reveals Her Favorite Album And Song From The Singer

If you are a swiftie, you'd definitely relate with Kate Hudson. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Guest DJ Campaign, Hollywood actress Kate Hudson poured out her admiration for pop sensation Taylor Swift, shedding light on her personal favorites from Swift's discography.

Kate Hudson's love for Taylor Swift: Picks favorite album & song

Hudson, 45, openly showed her love for Taylor Swift's music while she was on The Pulse. She found it hard to pick just one favorite song from Swift's many songs. But in the end, she chose a song from Swift's popular album 1989, which came out in 2014.

"I absolutely adore her, and it's hard to pick which Taylor Swift song, but I think I'm gonna go with one from 1989, which is one of my favorite albums of hers," Hudson gushed during the show.

While Hudson's daughter also loves Taylor Swift's music, especially the song Welcome to New York. But when it comes to Hudson's favorite, she chose Out of the Woods, saying it's Killer.

Beyond Swift, Hudson also took a moment to lavish praise on another musical powerhouse, Gwen Stefani, and her collaboration with country star Blake Shelton on the track Purple Irises. Hudson's genuine appreciation for Stefani's artistry was evident as she expressed her longstanding admiration for the singer.



The SiriusXM Guest DJ Campaign has 70 entertainers participating, such as James Corden, Howard Stern, Kevin Hart, Busy Philipps, and Rob Lowe. It gives listeners special insights into the music preferences of these celebrities.

James Corden's karaoke magic: Mariah Carey joins the fun

In a separate segment, James Corden, known for his viral Carpool Karaoke series, shared an amusing anecdote about his encounter with Mariah Carey during a memorable episode. Despite initial reluctance from Carey to sing, Corden's selection of her 1995 hit You’ll Always Be My Baby ultimately convinced the diva to join in, leading to a momentous karaoke session.



Corden said that Carey's unexpected singing actually made the segment great and helped The Late Late Show do well. Now, fans can listen to these DJ sessions, like Hudson's and Corden's, anytime they want on the SiriusXM app. It's a chance for fans to learn more about what music their favorite stars like.

