Kate Hudson shares an NSFW secret to staying in shape; Quips ‘If anybody needs me, I'll be in the bedroom’

Kate Hudson recently opened up about staying in shape and even revealed her top tip to staying in shape and it doesn’t even involve going to the gym! Scroll down to see what she said.

Kate Hudson recently shared some pretty personal details about how she stays fit! While chatting with fans through a video post on Instagram, the actress shared her top tip to stay in shape without ever hitting the gym, and it’s unlike any other tips you’ve heard. "Got some really interesting news that I'm very excited about right now," Kate told fans in a video posted to Instagram. "If anybody needs me, I'm going to be in the bedroom for a good, I'm gonna say hour 20, if he can handle it," the How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress joked. Kate further explained her NSFW joke and said: "Me having sex for an hour 20 will equal—s--t, I'm terrible at math—six FitPoints."

Kate, who was wearing an oversized pair of sunglasses and a white blouse in the video, captioned the PSA video, "Yep, I said sex. Thanks @ww for always making sure we're getting all the fit points we can," adding, "#nationalsexday" to celebrate the important holiday on Wednesday, June 9.

Her famous friends quickly took to the comments section. Sara Foster simply commented, "TMI," on the other hand, Lisa Rinna commented: "I die for you. That's all." Kate, 42, and Danny, 35, have been together since 2017 and welcomed daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in 2018. She also shares son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9, with ex Matthew Bellamy and son Ryder Robinson, 17, with Chris Robinson.

