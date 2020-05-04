Kate Hudson teaches her daughter Rani to have self confidence; Says she learnt from her mother Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson says she wishes to give her daughter Rani lessons on self-confidence that she learnt from her mother Goldie Hawn.

Kate Hudson is giving her young daughter Rani lessons on building self-confidence that she learnt from her mother Goldie Hawn. Kate shared that her mom has been supportive of her since her childhood and that has helped her become a confident woman. "Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani…going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?" she said during a conversation with People.

Kate Hudson and husband Danny Fujikawa were blessed with baby girl Rani in 2018. The little child is two years old now and is surely the apple of her mommy's eyes! Thus, she wishes to pass on the life lessons to Rani that she learnt from her mother Goldie Hawn when she was herself a child. As young children, many girls face a lack of self-confidence and low self-esteem during their teen life. Kate Hudson wishes to prepare her baby girl for all those challenges and wants to teach her how to be confident from the beginning itself.

The actress has also spoken about her mother being her inspiration. Kate says she understands the value of family when she looks at her mom Goldie. Talking about her mother's equation with her boyfriend Kurt Russell for over 37 years, she says, "Just the fact that they've been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives." Kate appreciates the way her mom has raised her and wishes to give the same parenting to her daughter Rani.

