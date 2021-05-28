Kate Hudson weighs in on Matthew McConaughey’s potential run for governor of Texas: He’d have a real chance

Kate Hudson recently shared her thoughts on her former co-star Matthew McConaughey potential run for governor of Texas. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Kate Hudson recently shared her thoughts on her former co-star Matthew McConaughey potential run for governor of Texas. Hudson, who starred with McConaughey in the hit rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool’s Gold, appeared on Rob Lowe‘s Literally! podcast and was asked about the “Here’s the real question. You’ve done multiple movies with Matthew McConaughey. He’s a national treasure. Are you going to help him with his campaign for governor of Texas if he so decides to run?” Rob asked her thoughts on the actor’s political run.

“This is the first I’m hearing of McConaughey getting into politics.” After a pause, she added, “Let’s, OK. So, what would I help? I mean, I guess it depends on what kind of, you know, platform he’s running on.” “He’s a really interesting guy. I, honestly, if he does want to get into politics, I believe that Matthew, you probably wouldn’t get a politician who would care as much as he does, you know?” Kate continued. “I think he’s very authentic in how much heart, um, but the governor of Texas is a big job. I mean, is that what we’re talking about? The governor of Texas?”

Rob confirmed by saying, “Governor of Texas, baby!” and she responded, “Oh, wow.” Rob shared his excitement at the possibility of Matt running for governor, saying, “If he doesn’t use ‘Alright, alright, alright’ as a bumper sticker, then everybody on that staff needs to be fired.” Kate then laughed and added, “I think he’d encourage that. But I actually feel like he’d have a real chance.”

Also Read: Matthew McConaughey running for Texas governor next term? Actor says it’s ‘a true consideration’

Share your comment ×