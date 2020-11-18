  1. Home
Kate Mara looks back at her short cameo in Iron Man 2: Why not spend an evening working with Robert Downey Jr

Kate Mara recently looked back at her short role in Iron Man 2, and revealed why she decided to take the part.
Kate Mara looks back at her cameo in Iron Man 2 with Robert Downey JrKate Mara looks back at her short cameo in Iron Man 2: Why not spend an evening working with Robert Downey Jr
Kate Mara recently looked back on her short cameo in Iron Man 2. During a new episode of Collider Ladies Night, the 37-year-old actress spoke about the small part and how Marvel teased her about how it could’ve become something bigger, but didn’t in the long run. If you didn’t know, Kate played a US Marshal who serves Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) a subpoena. “I had a meeting with Jon Favreau for that and they had said to me, ‘It’s a very, very small part, but it’s with Robert Downey and Jon, and it’ll be really fun. And a lot of times they bring these characters back into bigger more substantial roles,’” Kate explained. “It wasn’t a promise, but it was definitely something that was hinted at to me.”

 

She added “that’s the reason why I even took the meeting was because I thought, ‘Well, if there’s a chance of it, why not spend an evening working with Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau? Great. I love them both. They’re amazing. It’ll be a good experience.’” “That’s exactly what it ended up being,” Kate shared. “It ended up being nothing more than that, but it really was fun. And we were shooting until like four in the morning. But yeah, it’s a weird cameo that turned into really nothing. But I don’t mind!” 

 

Kate has been looking back on a few other of her memorable roles, like her part in Fantastic Four, which wasn’t the best experience for her. In an interview with Television Academy last week, Kate spoke about her experience on the film and said: “I had a horrible experience on Fantastic Four. I’ve never talked about it before. I married one of my costars, so I don’t regret doing that movie at all. But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes, definitely,” she said of marrying Jamie Bell, who played The Thing.

 

“The fact of the matter is that my two horrendous experiences with directors were male directors. Have I not gotten along with a female director? Absolutely. And was it not the greatest work experience? Sure. But there was never a time that I felt, ‘This is happening because I’m a woman.’ Where with the male directors, it 100 percent was only happening with me; it was a power dynamic thing. And on both of my bad experiences, the movies were 95 percent men and I was the only woman in the movie.”

 

