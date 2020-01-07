Kate McKinnon recalls blowing off her awkward encounter with Beyonce at Golden Globes 2020

On The Ellen Show, Kate McKinnon recalled the awkward encounter she had with Beyonce at Golden Globes 2020 where the Saturday Night Live star felt she blew it off with the Grammy-winning singer. Read below to know more about what Kate had to share on the same.

Golden Globes 2020 saw Ellen DeGeneres being honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for excellence in television. The Ellen Show host asked the Saturday Night Live star, Kate McKinnon, to present the award to her. In what was an endearing tribute by Kate, the comedian thanked Ellen for making it easier for someone like her to be open about her sexuality and own it. On the occasion of her birthday, the 36-year-old actress appeared on DeGeneres' show to talk about her experience of attending the Golden Globes for the very first time.

McKinnon's date was her sister and the two freaked out when they found out that they would be sitting on the same table as Beyonce and Jay-Z. "It's Beyonce and Jay-Z! They’re the King and Queen of America! They were unbelievably gracious. My sister and I found out we were going to be at their table and started panicking and making a list of like, What can we say? We live in one bedroom apartments in New York City, what can we say? Do you use Hello Fresh? What kind of milk do you like to drink?," the Bombshell star recalled hilariously.

While Kate's sister was brave enough and spoke to Bey, who was nothing but gracious to her, McKinnon froze up and kept playing with her hair instead of interacting with the Grammy-winning singer. "I blew it off," Kate quipped.

Hilarious, indeed!

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2020 Highlights: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston dominate; Ricky Gervais' monologue is legendary

What would you do if you met Beyonce? Let us know your dream encounter with Bey in the comments section below.

Read More