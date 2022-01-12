Kate Middleton: 5 inspirational quotes by the Duchess that prove she’s a queen inside out

Catherine aka Kate Middleton recently turned 40 last week and while the Duchess is well on her way to becoming the next queen of Britain, she has in the past often proved she has the wits for the challenging job as well. After being married to Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has transformed from a sweet country girl into a future queen in waiting. Today, as an ode to the royal, we’re looking back at some of her most inspirational quotes, which prove that Kate is a queen inside and outside!

​ When the Duchess opened up about the values that ground her: “My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realize how central values like these have been to me throughout my life.” When she expressed the importance of family: “There is no rule book, no right or wrong; you just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family.” When Kate rallied for mental health awareness: “A child's mental health is just as important as their physical health and deserves the same quality of support.” When the Duchess revealed the secret to great parenting: “Every child deserves to grow up knowing their potential and feeling confident that they won't fall at the first hurdle - that they cope with life's setbacks.” When Kate encouraged people to be empathetic: “All of us know someone who has been through difficult emotional times, and we know how hard it can be to see a way forward.”

