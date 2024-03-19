Kate Middleton Allegedly Spotted Shopping With Prince William Amid Surgery Recovery, Photo Editing Drama; VIDEO

Following a period of social media buzz surrounding Kate Middleton's absence from royal duties and a recent episode involving social media photoshopping, a ray of positivity shines through as Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, reemerges into public life post-surgery. Accompanied by Prince William, she ventured out to a local farm shop, captivating onlookers with her radiant and relaxed demeanor. This outing not only marks her return to public engagements but also offers a reassuring glimpse into her ongoing recovery journey.

Video of Kate Middleton’s shopping trip with Prince Williams

Kate Middleton made a rare public appearance alongside Prince William as they embarked on a casual shopping trip over the weekend. TMZ released a 40-second video capturing the couple's visit to the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday. Dressed casually, Prince William and Kate were seen strolling through the parking lot, each carrying a shopping bag, while engaging in conversation and sharing smiles.

This outing marked Kate's first public appearance since Kensington Palace announced her "planned abdominal surgery" on January 16. According to The Sun, during their visit to the Windsor Farm Shop, Kate appeared "happy, relaxed, and healthy." The shop, situated just a mile from their residence at Adelaide Cottage, was frequented by the Prince and Princess of Wales during their weekend excursion. The onlookers told the outlet, “Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well.”

While Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not present during William and Kate's shopping excursion, The Sun reported that the couple also dedicated part of their weekend to watching their children participate in sports activities. The couple's commitment to maintaining a structured routine for their three kids comes as no surprise, given Kensington Palace's initial statement regarding Princess Kate's surgery, which emphasized her desire to "maintain as much normality for her children as possible" during this period.

Recent sightings have shown Kate traveling by car on two occasions. On March 4, she was spotted with her mother Carole Middleton, and again last Monday, accompanied by Prince William. While Kate was headed to a private appointment, Prince William attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey alongside other members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo controversy

On the same day as their outing, the Princess of Wales issued a surprise statement on social media addressing "any confusion" surrounding her Mother's Day photo. This came after several global photo agencies withdrew the image amidst suspicions of manipulation. Despite the situation prompting concerns, a palace insider sought to downplay the PR crisis, exclusively telling People that while it's a "bump in the road, it’s not an earthquake.”

However, according to Mark Borkowski, a London-based expert in public relations and crisis communications, the palace's attempt to address the issue hasn't assuaged fears, “In fact, it’s made it worse. Now some people are asking if it is all generated by AI or is it a Photoshop of a photo taken. It’s not something you'd want the royal brand to be aligned with," he emphasized.

According to a new report, Kate might speak out about her health after she returns to public duty.

