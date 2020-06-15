Kate Middleton and Prince William are being watched 'very carefully' by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

As per a royal commentator, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip don't want any grave mistakes taking place from the 'younger royals' again. Read on to know more.

The royal family has witnessed a sea of change since the beginning of 2020, and reports now state that Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip are keeping a close watch on the young royals. Why you ask? Well, as per a royal commentator the Queen and Prince Philip don't want any grave mistakes taking place. Tom Quinn speaking on Channel 5's "William & Kate: Too Good to Be True?" said that members of the Royal Family want to make sure that Prince William and Kate Middleton won't “repeat mistakes made by other young royals”.

Without clearly referring to who the other 'young royals' could be, the commentator added, "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will be watching very carefully, especially given that younger royals in the past have got things very badly wrong and they don't want that to happen again."

For the unversed, Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal roles. The decision sent shock waves across the world as they were the first royals in recent years to give up their royal titles. They have also dropped the royal title for their son Archie Harrison. Since their announcement, Meghan and Harry moved to Canada and are now settled in Los Angeles. They completed their last round of royal engagements in March 2020. Prince William, on the other hand, is second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles.

