Kate Middleton and Prince William are heartbroken about Prince Harry’s Royal exit; Details Inside

Ever since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced their intention to leave the Royal Family back in January, people have been wondering how Harry’s elder brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton took the news. According to a report by Vanity Fair, a source claimed that both Kate and William are very sad about Harry’s split from the royal family. The insider mentioned that the Duchess of Cambridge especially became emotional about their royal exit because she, William and Harry were a fun trio before he got married to Meghan and she cherishes those memories.

Meghan and Harry made their final appearance as Senior Royals on March 9 for the annual Commonwealth Day service. The two ended up hogging the headlines after William and Kate gave them the cold shoulder during the event. Harry and Meghan sat in the second row next to Harry’s uncle Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie. When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived to take their seats in front, they almost refused to acknowledge Meghan and Harry’s presence. While they did interact with Edward and Sophie, they did not speak with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Reportedly, after attending the event, Meghan left the UK to join her son, Archie, in Canada. Meanwhile, Harry is still in the country. A source recently told Us Weekly that Harry misses William and Kate. However, the insider asserted that he and Meghan are in no hurry to mend their relationship with the royal family. Harry and Meghan will officially step down from royal duties on March 31, 2020.

