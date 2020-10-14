  1. Home
Kate Middleton and Prince William congratulate Sergey Gorshkov for winning Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently sent their good wishes to Russian wildlife photographer Sergey Gorshkov for his powerful photo of a tiger hugging a tree.
Cambridge royals Kate Middleton and Prince William recently took to Twitter to congratulate Russian wildlife photographer Sergey Gorshkov for his award-winning photograph of a tiger hugging a tree, which earned him the title Wildlife Photographer of the Year this year. 

 

The royals tweeted: “Congratulations to Sergey Gorshkov for his photo ‘The Embrace’ - the winning image of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY)! This competition attracts the very best in wildlife photography, giving us such powerful insights into the natural world #WPY56”

 

For the unversed, Russian photographer Sergey won the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year award for an image of an Amur tigress hugging a tree. It took Gorshkov more than 11 months to capture the image using hidden cameras in Russia's Far East, the only place on Earth where Amur, or Siberian, tigers are found. He was rewarded with the prestigious prize on Tuesday, according to the Natural History Museum via BBC, which runs the competition. 

 

Amur tigers were hunted almost to extinction in the last century, said Tim Littlewood, jury member and the Natural History Museum's executive director of science, and are still threatened by poaching and logging. Winners were announced at an online awards ceremony featuring Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Tuesday, with Gorshkov claiming the top prize.

 

